Missouri Western State University has acted to fill its lone vacancy on the Board of Governors by naming one of its students to the position.
The board, which is appointed with input from the university by Gov. Mike Parson, has had seven voting members over the course of the year. After a state of financial emergency came into force in March, the campus saw acts to reduce expenses, such as a three-year phase-out of many academic programs. This has resulted in dozens of job losses, and more are likely on tap. Hannah Berry, a junior studying economics, will attend for future such decisions at her first meeting as student governor on Thursday, June 25, though she will not have a vote.
"I'm really looking forward to being in the board meeting and understanding, you know, how I can be a positive impact for those in those conversations that we're going to be having," Berry said.
Most of the financial emergency decisions took place with no students in the room where it happened, as a means of ensuring COVID-19 social distancing measures are observed; the only attendees have been board members and essential personnel, like University President Matt Wilson, and other senior administrators and staff. As the pandemic has gone on, everyone else has had to monitor proceedings via a YouTube livestream. The university has organized a digital news conference for local media after each event.
Student President Nathan Scott said on Monday that he understands the reasons why students couldn't directly participate. That doesn't make the need for such involvement any less critical, in his view.
"It's been kind of frustrating, being a student advocate and seeing these decisions are happening both right in front of us and in closed-door meetings without any student voice actually being able to be there," Scott said.
Berry will serve with Chairwoman Deborah J. Smith, Vice Chairman Lee Tieman, as well as the other voting members, Rick Ebersold, Al Landes, David Liechti, retired Missouri National Guard Brig. Gen. Gregory Mason, and Kayla Schoonover. Though she lacks a vote, Berry does have the same speaking privileges and other means of supplying input as her peers. Berry said she believes that the board and the Wilson administration have done well in engaging students in the governing of the university. She has goals to improve on what has been done.
"I want students to feel like it's an open doorway, and it's an open passageway, like they have my ear and they have the ear of the Board of Governors," Berry said. "We really care about what they have to say, and that will impact our decisions going forward."