Hannah Berry has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson as the student governor on the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors.
“I am so honored to have been appointed to the position of student governor,” Berry said. “I am looking forward to serving my peers and MWSU in this new role.”
Berry’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate.
Berry is a junior economics major from Liberty, Missouri. She works at Hy-Vee in St. Joseph and for Public Partnerships in Liberty. She has volunteered at a number of organizations, including Liberty Christian Fellowship, Camp Barnabas, Alphapointe Association for the Blind and Inclusions Connections Northland KC. On campus, Berry has been involved in Student Government Association and has been on the President’s Honor Roll with a 4.0 grade point average.
Berry succeeds Paul Granberry III of St. Louis, whose term expired last December. As student governor, she will be a non-voting member of the board. She will be sworn in at the next board meeting in June, and her term will expire Dec. 31, 2021.