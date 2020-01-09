James Jura, a junior at Central High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned such a score.
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school, and in addition to earning the test’s highest possible score, Jura participates in soccer, basketball and track at Central. He is also a Central Ambassador, a member of the American Chemical Society and volunteers at the Samaritan Center.