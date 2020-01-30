A stretch of Interstate 29 will be closed between Faucett and Dearborn for 24 hours starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
The closure, due to the planned demolition of the interstate overpass on Route 116, was originally scheduled for the previous week but delayed due to weather.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, the right lanes, both northbound and southbound, will be closed at the bridge for the removal of the guardrail. At 10 p.m., all lanes will be closed before reopening for one-lane traffic at 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
All lanes will reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. On Monday, Feb. 3, the left lanes, both northbound and southbound, will be closed at the bridge from 6 a.m. to noon.
St. Joseph traffic to Kansas City has commuters taking a detour beginning at exit 35 in Faucett. From there, drivers will take Missouri Highway DD, Missouri Highway 371 and Platte County Road H to get back on I-29 heading south.
The Missouri Department of Transportation warns that motorists can expect lengthy slowdowns in the area.