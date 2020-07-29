After heavy flooding on St. Joseph's South Side, city workers are working street by street to clear silt and get streets reopened.
When the floods began, Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure Keven Schneider went to the area to see what needed to be done.
"Monday, I was down here, I had a couple more supervisors, we were kind of talking with some people and I was relaying messages of people possibly trapped in their homes to the emergency manager," Schneider said. "We were going and making sure that there wasn't anything obviously blocking any of our tubes or inlets that we could see. Most of them were under water."
On Tuesday, Schneider's crews opened manholes to allow water to drain into the sewer system, which, according to Schneider, was not significantly damaged by the floods.
This week, cleanup continued for the drainage ditches and streets themselves. Extra crews have been assigned to help in order to speed up the long task.
"We're making slow progress, but we are making progress," Schneider said. "Our normal drainage crew is down here, we shut down our concrete repair crew, they're down here working, doing some ditching also. So, we're just trying to chip away at it."
Schneider said the ditches will need to be cleared of muck and debris before the streets can be fully cleaned so that the water and mud has somewhere to go. The ditches will also help keep more flooding from occurring during regular rain events.
"They wouldn't have really helped with all the water coming through, but since they are filled up with silt we're trying to get it so if we have a normal rainfall, it will handle everything," he said. "We're ditching all the streets, then once we get that done we're going to come through and sweep and flush them."
City employees are limited to what they can do on private property, but residents and volunteers could be seen this week scraping streets with bulldozers and cleaning up debris.
A city crew on Wednesday was replacing a drainage pipe under Ollmeda Road near Parker Road in order to connect ditches on either sides.
Schneider said the cleanup will take some time and it will be awhile before the area will be back to normal as once green yards with pools, playlets and trampolines stood covered in silt from the nearby creek.
The City Council is looking into moving city workers around to provide more cleanup help and encourages the public to volunteer to help those affected by the flood.
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill McMurray released a video via YouTube asking for contributions or direct help.
"Please consider volunteering or making a donation to help those who were displaced as a result of the flooding," McMurray said in the video. "InterServ is coordinating the relief efforts and is accepting food and financial donations. Financial contributions will be used for temporary housing needs, food, clothing and immediate needs."
McMurray asks that contributions be sent to InterServ: The Southside Neighborhood Help Fund, P.O. Box 4216, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64504, or by contacting InterServ at 816-238-4511.
