The St. Joseph City Council has approved several contracts to repair local streets, including one that will prevent possible washout due to erosion.
Last week, the council passed an agreement with Herzog Contracting Corp. to resurface 17.2 total miles of streets for $3.92 million.
The work will include milling and overlay on over a mile of County Line Road, from U.S. Highway 59 to Belt Highway. Waterworks Road will see overlay from Tyronne to Broadway streets and from Broadway to Ellinger Road. Other large sections will involve parts of Messanie and Green streets and Mitchell Avenue.
The amount of resurfacing being done is less than last year, when 35.5 miles were completed. Director of Public Works Andy Clements said this is due to a loss in funding from both sources that contribute to the resurfacing program.
"It's reduced in a couple of parts," Clements said. "The use tax available was less than previous years and then the proceeds that we've been getting from the sales tax (since) the 1970s is no longer being placed in the contracting account for us to use."
This year, the miles are funded through $2.9 million in use tax and $1.02 million in Capital Improvements funds. Last year, the use tax generated $4.7 million for the program, and $4.2 million in 2018, according to city records. The CIP funds used for resurfacing also have seen a reduction in their amounts, dropping from $2.17 million in 2018.
The use tax adds a 2.875% tax on items purchased outside of the state and used in St. Joseph.
Voters approved the use tax in 2015 as a source of income to repair streets. A sunset clause has the tax set to be terminated after 10 years from its start.
The council also approved a $103,000 purchase order with Auxier Construction Co. to repair the concrete 24th Street from Mitchell Avenue to Penn Street as part of a Master Agreement program to keep up with work on poorly rated concrete streets.
An agreement with Sprague Excavating Co. for $106,000 will see repairs to Jersey Street, which was damaged by flooding. This will include shoring up the bank of the nearby creek, which has seen some serious erosion issues, according to the city.
Clements said heavy rain caused erosion and blockage in the creek and the creek actually changed course, causing it to threaten Jersey Street.
“If that creek continued as it was, it was going to undermine the street and take the street out," he said. "So, this is designed to prevent that from occurring and stopping all that erosion.”
A 100-foot section of the bank on the south side of the street will see work with sheet piling and riprap rock to stop the erosion. Blockage was already removed during an emergency repair last May.
