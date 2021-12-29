With wintry weather conditions headed this way, the city streets department isn’t worried about running out of the supplies it needs.
The National Weather Service reported that the first signs of snow in this area are expected on New Year’s Eve. Snowy and icy road conditions mean that roadways could get slick and present dangers, but the street maintenance department is well prepared in terms of salt supply.
“We store 6,500 tons here at capacity. It’s about the right amount to get us through the normal winter. With bringing trucks in throughout the winter, that ensures that we don’t run out,” said Jackson Jones, assistant superintendent of the St. Joseph Street Maintenance Department.
Many residents know of the self-serve salt barrels found around St. Joseph. The streets department is responsible for making sure those roughly 70 barrels are filled for residents to use when road conditions become less than ideal.
“We haven’t had any more supply chain issues getting salt than we normally have, which to say is not very much,” Jones said. “We haven’t had much problem getting salt is what I’m getting at.”
Even though winter weather conditions will begin to show soon, La Niña has dominated the winter period since it officially began Dec. 21 with the winter solstice. Higher-than-average temperatures for this time of year are expected to persist throughout the winter months. Jones said the streets department will continue on with regular maintenance as weather continues to permit. Services the streets department will perform for city-maintained areas include curbs, drainage, potholes, snow removal and numerous others.
Jones also said the number of self-service salt barrels isn’t expected to change, however the streets department will check barrel supply frequently to see if they are being utilized at their respective locations.
