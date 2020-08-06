Missouri residents have a chance to get back-to-school bargains from Aug. 7 to 9 during the state's tax-free weekend.
Certain purchases, including clothes and school-related supplies, are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225% sales tax this Friday through Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Staff at Office Depot in St. Joseph are expecting an increase in customers, but Lee Worley, the store's manager, knows it won’t look the same as previous years.
“This year is going to be exceptionally different for having the two different learning environments, and I think we’ll have the supplies that everyone will have enough for home and for the classroom,” Worley said.
Since the St. Joseph School District gave students the option to learn from home or in the classroom, Office Depot has been seeing an increase in people buying computers. Office Depot is working with the school district, which is completing a bid process for 500 computers.
Along with school supplies, Office Depot has a large stock of personal protective equipment.
“You can get your mask, thermometer, hand sanitizer and things you’ll need both for home and in the classroom,” Worley said.
J.C. Penney is also expecting an increase in traffic from Friday to Sunday. Lindsey Davis, store manager, said they’ve scheduled more employees to be working this weekend to stay prepared.
“We’re also doing the best we can to open up additional check-out areas,” Davis said.
Even though some students won’t be returning to the classroom, staff at the store still expect kids will be needing clothes for home and school.
“We have $10 kids cuts in the salon and we also have a mystery sale coinciding with tax-free,” Davis said.
Health and safety is the top priority for both stores and they plan to keep social distancing in place and require masks for the busy weekend. J.C. Penney has limited hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Office Depot will have limited hours on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend, but the stores warn that there will be an increase in traffic all weekend and advise customers can also take place in online shopping with curbside pick-up.