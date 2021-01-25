The Chiefs' second-straight Super Bowl appearance is expected to generate an uptick in business for some local retailers.
Rally House, located at 3702 Frederick Ave., is preparing for an anticipated rush this week after the Chiefs claimed the AFC championship on Sunday night.
The store is normally closed after 6 p.m. on Sundays, but victories like the Chiefs had over the Bills for the Lamar Hunt trophy meant the store opened its doors late that evening to unveil and sell merchandise worn by players and coaches after the game.
Taylor Faucett, store manager, said fans were lined up and ready to buy their piece of Chiefs history well before the conclusion of the game.
“We had people lining up at our door starting at 8:15 last night. We opened our doors around 9 o’clock and we were sold out of all of our merchandise around 9:30,” Faucett said.
There was a delay in the store's shipment of more merchandise on Monday due to weather conditions. Shirts and hooded sweatshirts were supposed to arrive at 8:30 a.m., but it was noon before it actually got in and fans were able to get their hands on the latest conference championship gear. Faucett said that the store did, of course, have to make certain modifications to prepare for the larger crowds filing in to purchase items.
“We definitely had to redo our entire store to be able to fit all the people in our store with COVID regulations and with maintaining a six feet distance between everybody,” Faucett said. “So, we’ve got arrows leading up through all our stores guiding people through that and then we’ve got all of our T-shirts in the back corner.”
Walking into the store, people can find buckets of shipments to customers that have been packed inside the store. Shipments for Chiefs merchandise were definitely in high demand, according to Faucett. She said 135 orders were in the store's system when it opened Monday morning. But staff planned accordingly for the high demand.
“I have a designated team coming in every single day working on just those orders and they're refreshing that page every 10 to 15 minutes, so all those orders continue to come in. That's going to be happening from 6 a.m. until 10 o'clock every single night to be able to keep up with that,” Faucett said.