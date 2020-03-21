Many stores like Hy-Vee, Target and Price Chopper are working to help their most at-risk customers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
All have modified their store hours to close earlier and have dedicated time for at-high risk shoppers to come in before other customers shop.
"We are extremely concerned about the spread of this virus and want to respond to our customers who are at higher risk of serious illness by offering them a time where they may feel a bit safer shopping in our store," Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's chairman, CEO and president, stated in a press release.
High-risk shoppers have been identified by the stores as customers over the age of 60, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more susceptible to serious illness.
"On top of our daily cleaning procedures, we're adding hours to each store's payroll to make our routines even more rigorous," Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, said. "This means more time being spent cleaning our stores, including cleaning surfaces like check lanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes."
Hy-Vee announced that it will be putting up temporary protective windows at checkouts and temporarily ban reusable bags to reduce the amount of personal contact.
In addition, stores have stopped offering food samples.
"Despite the fact that some high-in-demand products are more difficult to keep in stock than others, I can assure you that food supply is not in jeopardy," Scott Grimmett, President and CEO of Price Chopper said.