When it comes to crime in St. Joseph, many citizens contend that vehicle thefts is a growing issue in the city. While there are many victims having their vehicles stolen, this crime is making other victims when the thieves flee from law enforcement or drive erratically.
On Feb. 16, a Buchanan County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle he believed to be stolen near Lower Lake Road. The driver allegedly sped away, and the deputy did not pursue, taking into account the hierarchy of reasonableness the sheriff's office has in place.
"It was a stolen vehicle, property crime, which chasing a vehicle at high rates of speed, obviously, can endanger the community," Sheriff Bill Puett said. "So, time of day, people that are out, all those things go into the factor on whether to pursue or not."
The driver allegedly continued speeding, eventually losing control of the vehicle and running into Debbie's Closet, a local business on Lake Avenue. According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the owner of the store was inside at the time of the crash but was not injured.
Sgt. Keith Dudley, who was on the scene, said situations of people stealing cars and driving erratically are common and an issue in the community.
"When people are stealing vehicles, they drive them like crazy because, for one thing, they know they're in a stolen vehicle, and so they're paranoid," Dudley said. "They see a cop and a lot of times they'll take off."
A similar situation occurred last July when a 17-year-old allegedly fled from Andrew County Sheriff's deputies in a stolen vehicle and ran into the Krug Pool. Chuck Kempf, director of the St. Joseph Parks Department. estimated the cost of repairs from that incident to be anywhere from $200,000 to $1 million.
Another incident of a person allegedly stealing a vehicle lead to the death of a bystander. On Aug. 2, 2019, Curtis Hagey was allegedly speeding in the wrong direction near the corner of Sixth and Hickory streets when he struck another vehicle and killed James Spillman. Hagey was later charged with second-degree murder as well as vehicle tampering.
Puett said he understands concerns citizens may have, that their properties or lives could be in danger by a car thief driving erratically, but he hopes this will encourage people to provide information about property crime before more damage is done.
"The more information we have, we can work on things, get people before they get into vehicles and recover those vehicles before they do some of those things," Puett said. "Unfortunately, the sad truth to it is, bad people don't want to go to jail and they do really, really bad, stupid, dangerous things that put innocent people in the community at risk."
Dudley encouraged citizens to prevent these incidents by making it harder to steal vehicles in the first place.
"The best thing we can do is try to eliminate the opportunities for these thieves to be able to steal the cars. If they don't have a car to steal then they're not out driving like crazy," Dudley said. "So definitely keep your cars locked. Don't leave the keys in them, don't leave any valuables in them; firearms never should be left in your in your vehicle."