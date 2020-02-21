St. Joseph's 2020 State of the City address was delivered to a room full of community leaders in the form of a prerecorded video when Mayor Bill McMurray could not attend the event due to illness.
The video, featuring comments from McMurray on various city-wide projects and statistics, was shot with the intent to be shown at the Chamber of Commerce Public Affairs Coffee on Friday morning with a live introduction from the mayor. It was introduced by Chamber Executive Director and President Patt Lilly.
The video began by exploring various happenings of 2019, including the election of state leaders and "challenges and successes" of the city.
On the subject of crime, McMurray said violent crimes were down, but auto thefts have seen an uptick.
"Overall, many crime categories were down in 2019" McMurray said on the video. "In 2018 we had a 26% decrease in motor vehicle theft. That bumped up this year by 12.2%. We're going to work on that."
The video stated that business growth Downtown, improvements to the parks system, the completion of the massive Blacksnake Creek project and the relocation of the animal shelter were accomplishments started in 2019.
McMurray also boasted about potential upcoming riverfront development projects, including updates to Riverfront Park and a river bluff walking trail, which will be seen by the City Council on Monday.
State Representative Bill Falkner, who was St. Joseph's mayor before McMurray, said he was most interested in that part of the video.
"That was an important piece," Falkner said. "Finally we're able to do something on the riverfront aspect and try to take advantage of our situation with the river."
Falkner said the video focused mainly on good things happening in St. Joseph, but that isn't a bad thing.
"I think it was an extremely well-done video," Falkner said. "It pointed out the positive things that are happening in our city, and that's something we don't do enough of is pat ourselves on the back for things that are going right. We always want to concentrate on the negative things."
The video also discussed the efforts taken to fight the high flood waters in 2019. He praised 650 volunteers who filled sandbags and the 139th Airlift Wing of the Air National Guard which strategically placed those bags in a way that saved local infrastructure.
Looking forward, McMurray asked that citizens prepare for the upcoming census count and that they be aware of the upcoming municipal election in April.
The city will have two items on that ballot, including changes to the charter involving council composition and rules and a $20 million general obligation bond question to be used for local bridge repair.
"We work together to invest in people, to create a better place, and to grow prosperity to make St. Joseph our home, our work, a place where everything is remarkable. Anything is possible in the city worthwhile," McMurray said.
Prior to the video, Lilly acknowledged that City Manager Bruce Woody would soon be leaving St. Joseph for the position of executive director of the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Pensacola, Florida. Lilly wished him farewell and thanked him for his service to the city.