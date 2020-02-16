The State Board of Education approved standards for the sixth iteration of the Missouri School Improvement Program on Feb. 11.
MSIP is the state’s accountability system for reviewing and accrediting public schools in Missouri and is currently in its fifth iteration (MSIP 5), established in 2013. The first iteration was established in 1990.
MSIP 6, which will be implemented in 2022, places an increased focus on continuous school improvement and the preparation for students for life after high school along with various socio-emotional techniques that place a priority on mental-health needs. In addition, MSIP 6 will place an increased emphasis on equity and ensuring equitable access to
educational experiences.
“It’s really big. It’s a big thing for us,” Dr. Chris Neale, the assistant commissioner in the Office of Quality Schools, said.
He explained that on Feb. 11, consultants from a national-level organization familiar with education across all 50 states and additional territories were invited to speak.
“One of the things that they were very direct with us about was that the Missouri School Improvement Program is one of the oldest, most revered, well-known stated accountability systems that there is,” he recalled. “They don’t know of another state that has a state-based driver of improvement and a communicator of state standards and expectations.”
He went on to say that the system is all about the standards held by the state board for Missouri’s public schools as well as a scheme that allows them to report on academics and other matters that relate to student performance.
In other words, it is a whole body of standards and indicators that allows school districts to judge themselves.
“This new iteration means we’re ready to move to the next generation,” Neale said.
According to a press release, MSIP 6 features six domains: Leadership, Effective Teaching and Learning, Collaborative Climate and Culture, Data-Based Decision Making, Alignment of Curriculum and Assessments to Standards, and Equity and Access.
However, in the end, Neale said they want to ensure that student performance is the most important component when examining school districts in Missouri.
“We listen very closely to our State Board of Education. We listen very closely to the field of education, because both of those have significant opinions about our direction,” he said. “The State Board is very clear on their role of adopting standards and measuring them rigorously so that we are constantly improving educational outcomes and systems for students.”
In addition, Neale said they have other goals related to MSIP as well.
“I think that we’re going to try to be more explicit or more purposeful in just engaging public all along the way. That value of collaboration is critical to our own approach,” he said.
They’ll also have a perceptual survey available to parents, students, administrators and teachers to help evaluate the climate and culture in districts.
Neale also said they’d like to build relationships with business and industry leaders to get better internships for students in the state.
“That kind of collaboration is what drives MSIP 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10,” he said. “And 5 was a great system and continues to be. MSIP 6, I hope, provides movements, but it will not be as good as 7. So you just have to always look in that direction.”