Starting Outdoor preparations for Winter

It's never to early to start thinking about property preparations with winter weather quickly approaching.
The first official day of fall will be next Tuesday and you may start to notice more leaves falling in your yard, but right now there are limited options as what to do about clearing yard waste.
"At this time no burning is allowed," said St. Joseph Fire Department rire inspector Mindy Andrasevits. "The start date is not set in stone but if they have it, it won't be until November."
According the Department of National Resources, "open burning of residential yard wastes is allowed only during a three-week period in spring and during a three-week period in fall between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m."
Opening burning is defined as burning any material where air pollutants are put directly into the air without going through a stack or chimney.
The two periods are determined by the city's health department, state agencies, and state fire marshal which can also be recalled at any time.
"They may cancel if there are high winds or if there is a complaint from a neighbor," Andrasevits said. "Right now the only thing you can legally burn outside is firewood and that is in an approved fireplace or outdoor fire pit."
If you have a fireplace make sure you are changing your air filters more frequently and checking batteries or replacing batteries in your smoke detector.
It is a good idea to test the batteries twice a year, once in fall and again in spring. If you have lithium batteries in your smoke detector, they should stay good for up to 10 years
“There’s also a red test or reset button you can push it and it should sound the alarm," Andravetis said. "If a sound is heard when you release the button, that means that batteries are good.”
The city and fire department usually receive a few reports about excessive smoke moving from neighbors each burning season
"Especially if the weather is nice and people have their windows open, in a situation like this, the fire department will come to your property and put the fire out," Andrasevits said.
In the meantime, Andrasevits recommends saving leaves and debris until opening burning is allowed within the city.
Just like the leaves, also check on your trees in your yard and some that may be nearing your roof-line.
"Business does it pick up a little bit as we kind of get towards winter," said the owner of Charlie's Tree Trimming and Removal, Charlie Owens. "Many people are going outside and noticing their trees more and usually when fall gets here people have been saving up money."
During the winter months, snow and ice can become heavy on the limbs.
"Any limb that is overhanging within six to 10 feet of your house or structure you probably want to trim those back," Owens said. "Business will start to taper off next month, but our work is year around."