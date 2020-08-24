One of the things that almost subconsciously happens as you drive the thoroughfares of Ashland Avenue, Lovers Lane or 22nd Street is the admiration of homes on either side of the street.
Some sit on top of a hill, like the one at 1906 N. 22nd Street. Although the grandeur of that home deserves more than 5 seconds to truly appreciate the architecture.
The home was built in 1908 and is now inhabited by Lisa Logan and her son.
“It's really not a Victorian house at all. It's an arts and crafts house,” Logan said.
Recently, she did some exterior work to the house. It had been painted all white, but Paul Helmer with Touch of Distinction Color & Design did some paint scratches to find the original home colors.
“With historic architecture, you let the building tell you what colors should be used,” Helmer said.
The home raised three St. Joseph sons that all lived notable lives.
Lisa’s father, Burn Logan, helped form a unit at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, which today St. Joseph proudly calls the 139th Airlift Wing. He was also a World War II pilot who flew the flight fortress, otherwise known as a B-17 for bombing raids over Germany and Czechoslovakia.
His brother Thomas was also a WWII pilot, although he was stationed in Italy and North Africa.
Their older brother Sheridan wrote “Old Saint Jo: Gateway to the West, 1799-1932,” which is considered by some to be the definitive history of St. Joseph.
“One of the things that was to his advantage was that he had a phenomenal memory,” Lisa Logan recalled of her uncle.
Back in the day the home was considered out in the country. Appropriately enough, the old St. Joseph Country Club was just a few blocks away. Logan believes Corby Pond was originally part of club's fairway.
To date the home even more, one of Logan’s uncles actually rode a pony to school.
The current driveway actually leads up to the back of the house, but it's not original.
Back in the day, a horse drawn buggy would come up the southside lawn and sort of zig-zag up the hill until it reached the front door. Or it could continue down the road to reach the neighbor's homes.
“It's like two to three stories before you get up to the front lawn,” Helmer said.
The staircase on 22nd Street winds its way up to the front yard.
One of the brothers, Thomas Logan, became a mechanical and electrical engineer after WWII. He created a notification system that would make a buzz noise whenever the mail was delivered.
News-Press NOW will run an in-depth video on the evening news this weekend, which will also highlight the Logan home and it's history.