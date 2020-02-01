Six Northwest Missouri schools competed in the MATHCOUNTS competition on Saturday as a way to learn more about mathematics and build their confidence.
Over 40 students from St. Paul Lutheran, St. Joseph Cathedral Middle School, St. Francis Xavier, East Buchanan Middle School, Maysville Junior/Senior High School and Gilman City School competed in a math tournament in the Remington/Agenstein building at Missouri Western.
The mathlete teams that won Saturday's competition will leave in March for Colombia, Missouri, to participate in the state level tournaments.
St. Paul Lutheran won first place with mathletes Nevaeh Chappell, Jacob Ferguson, Ceci Kaahea, Cassidy Macrander, Leona Dalakishvill, Hanyya Khan and Kelsey Macrander with Coach Shawna Macrender.
East Buchanan won second place with teammates Aidan Rhoad, Laney Wilmes, Ty Humbard, Perry Emery, Kelsey Herpel and Zora Whitt with Coach Tabitha Craft.
For the first portion of the competition, students answered paper tests with algebra, statistics and logical math problems. For the last portion, students participated in a countdown round in which students competed in teams of two, answering math questions in a bracket-style competition.
MATHCOUNTS coordinator John Moldin said having these math competitions throughout the years has helped encourage students to plan for their future careers and builds their confidence.
"We encourage solving a math problem, because that's a basic tool that all engineers need and use. And even if they don't become engineers and become scientists, they become teachers or go into finance. Math skills are good for everybody to have," Moldin said.
MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit organization that focuses on building math skills of middle school and junior high students. Moldin said middle school is an influential age for students and that it's good for them to hone on these skills.
"By the time they're junior high, they know whether they like math or not, and they can start to see that they might be interested in a technical field. And it's a good time to exercise those skills and get them ready for high school and then, hopefully, maybe an engineering career after that," Modlin said.
Moldin's favorite part of the competition is watching the countdown round because it's where the excitement is.
"If math can be exciting, the countdown round is the excitement," Moldin said. "It's kind of exciting because all morning long, they're just taking paper test. And now, they get to be kind of in public and say, 'Hey, I can solve that problem,' with the buzzer, and so it's kind of a little more exciting."
Ty Humbard won the countdown round and said one of the reasons he keeps coming back to MATHCOUNTS is because he enjoys the competition.
"Well, I really like winning, and I like going against even my friends, and any chance I have for competition I take," Humbard said.
Over 100,000 students participate in MATHCOUNTS every year from 5,200 schools across the country. Since it's founding in 1983, over six million students have competed in MATHCOUNTS programs.