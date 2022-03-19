The annual st. Patrick's day parade through st. Joseph features a little of everything.
Saturday's event included the yearly five-k race, and floats created by local families and businesses.
Jeanne Modlin of the Crotty Clan says her family has been doing the parade about 30 years.
It's a chance to celebrate their Irish heritage with the city, she said.
"It's all about our lineage, our history, the families, tradition. Yes, families getting together, Irish families. For our family it's like a family reunion, all the Crottys together."
It's extra special for Modlin's kids and grandchildren since they've done it their whole lives, she said.
