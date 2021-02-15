St. Joseph's historic institutions got a boost from a national publication recently
St. Joseph was named the "Best Historic Town Tour of 2021" by True West Magazine in January. True West, a publication that focuses on American history and preservation, is sold on newsstands across the country.
Beth Conway, communications director for the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the publication has featured St. Joseph in the past, but local officials weren't aware the city was being named "Best Historic Town Tour."
“We were featured because the editors believed that we were a place that anybody could come to learn about American history,” Conway said. “We have so much here, we preserve so much, that this is a good place to come visit.”
After the pandemic caused tourism numbers to drop in 2020, Conway is hoping that the recognition in True West will help bring more visitors to St. Joseph during 2021.
“We hope we’re on people’s radar in terms of their travel plans for the spring and summer and fall … We just hope that by being featured they think, ‘Oh thank you, I never thought about visiting there but now that they’ve been nationally recognized, I’m going to check it out,’” Conway said.
The Patee House Museum and Jesse James Home were recognized by True West as one of the “12 Museums to Know” in 2020. The Pony Express Museum was listed in the “Top 10 Western Museums” in that same issue.
Gary Chilcote, director at the Patee House Museum and Jesse James Home, said that business was down 54% for him last year. He’s hoping that overall tourist numbers will begin to climb in 2021.
“Certainly, we need a boost in income, and certainly, I’m sure that the other museums also need a boost in income to keep going like we have been,” Chilcote said. “This museum has been in operation for 56 years so far, but this has been our worst year as far as attendance and expenses, things like that. So we do need the business, and I’m sure that St. Joseph needs the business, as well.”
Conway said the city currently is trying to promote a “drive market” by advertising to people within 60 to 120 miles of St. Joseph. She said studies show people are itching to get out of their houses but aren’t ready to visit big cities, so a day trip to St. Joseph would be perfect. She also said they are promoting to locals during this time with hopes that St. Joseph residents will support their local museums.
Meanwhile, Chilcote said winter is the time he works on creating new exhibits and fixing old ones. Currently, he’s working to create a new cuckoo clock exhibit in time for the upcoming 2021 tourist season.