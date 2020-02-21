The future of St. Joseph’s Downtown YMCA is in question amid financial concerns confronting the local operation.
The YMCA’s legacy in St. Joseph began 137 years ago, and the current board members are tasked with finding a solution to current financial issues.
St. Joseph YMCA CEO Sue White and board members Pat Dillon, R. Patt Lilly, Ron Hook, Bill Cook and David Bradley sat down with News-Press NOW Friday to discuss where the situation stands. Bradley is the chairman and CEO of the News-Press Gazette Co., News-Press NOW’s owner.
Possibilities include developing ideas for the Downtown branch, selling that facility and possibly closing it, selling or developing new ideas for Camp Marvin Hillyard.
“Any direction that we go, I’m leery of saying what we’re doing until we have our plan, because it’s going to affect a lot of lives in the community,” White said. “At the end of the day, the community has to want the Y, and they have to drive the demand for what we do.”
The Downtown YMCA at 315 S. Sixth St. was built in 1978, and at 68,000 square feet, it includes an indoor swimming pool and a gymnasium.
“There’s going to be some change. Now that doesn’t mean there couldn’t be a YMCA presence … there could be what we call an ‘express type,’ maybe a storefront with some equipment,” Pat Dillon said.
Dillon also is the chief government and community relations officer at Mosaic Life Care.
Competition for gym memberships may have played a factor in the previous YMCA board’s decision to expand facilities in 2014. Late that year, the Campus Family YMCA at 3601 North Village Drive opened. It is approximately 20,000 square feet in size and does not have a pool.
“The discussion around a new Y or a new location probably went on for 15 years,” said R. Patt Lilly, who serves as president of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
The newer northeast YMCA location is about 5 miles from the Downtown branch. However, the newer YMCA is in an area of the city that has seen consistent growth for around a quarter of a century.
“The Downtown Y, today when you go there, and I still go there during the week, the expense associated with fixing that facility up is something that I don’t think we can sustain,” Lilly added.
Upgrades to the Downtown facility are expected to be costly, although there are no definitive estimates. Only one of three aging boilers currently is functional, and replacement of it alone could cost $72,000.
Competition from other gyms also likely has contributed to the YMCA’s loss in revenue.
“We’re not trying to compete with ... all those other fitness centers, because we have so many other, different programs,” said Ron Hook, Buchanan County’s Western District Commissioner. “We’re a community enrichment center… not only can you work out and get fit, but you can also have other options of needs and cares.”
To that point, the YMCA has a presence in nine schools and a preschool location at Missouri Western State University.
“We have the opportunity for reduced fees for people that can’t afford child care to be able to participate,” White said. “That’s the struggle for the working parent today.”
There also is uncertainty with the future of Camp Marvin Hillyard near Easton, Missouri. The 40-acre camp was donated to the YMCA in 1924 by the Hillyard family to establish activities for area youth, although it may be underutilized at this time.
The sale of the property would require approval from the donor family, although the board has not made any definitive decisions regarding its future.
Beginning in 1887, the YMCA opened its first branch in St. Joseph at Seventh and Felix streets, just a few decades after the original YMCA was founded in London in 1844.
YMCA is a charitable, not-for-profit organization with around 2,700 branches across the country with a full-time staff of approximately 200,000.