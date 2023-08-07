top story St. Joseph woman dies after Sunday motorcycle crash By Kendra Simpson News-Press NOW Kendra Simpson Author email Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7, 2023 Updated Aug 8, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Woman dies in motorcycle crash Sunday Video play button Woman dies in motorcycle crash Sunday Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Woman dies in motorcycle crash Sunday Read more: https://newspressnow.com Kendra Simpson | News-Press NOW The passenger of the motorcycle, Brandie Goad, died as a result of the crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A St. Joseph woman who was killed in a Sunday crash has been identified.The collision involving a car and motorcycle happened in the area of 17th Street and Fredrick Avenue around 7:50 p.m.The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed Brandie Goad, a passenger on the motorcycle, died from her injuries.The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.Neither Goad or the driver of the motorcycle were wearing helmets.The driver of the car was a male and 16 years old, with no reported injuries.The driver of the car stopped at a stop sign on 17th street and was attempting to cross Fredrick Avenue when he struck the motorcycle travelling west on Fredrick Avenue.The area was blocked off for three hours with traffic directed away from the scene. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motorcycle Industry Motor Vehicles Transportation Motorcycling Roads And Traffic Medicine Christianity Kendra Simpson Author email Follow Kendra Simpson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you shop at the Columbia Mall? +5 Regional News Biden is in Utah to mark the anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits +3 National News Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump's aide are due back in court in the classified documents case More Regional News → National News +20 National News At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape +4 World News West African leaders are meeting on Niger, but options are few as a military junta defies mediation +3 National News Virgin Galactic all set to fly its first tourists to the edge of space More National News → 1:19 Mostly Sunny Thursday Morning Weather Forecast 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
