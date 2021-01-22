It’s not every day that you turn 100. That's why Friday was cause for celebration at Vintage Gardens Senior Living where Dorothy Crawford marked a century of life.
The birthday girl said it felt good to be 100 years old and to have her health.
Vintage Gardens threw a celebration Friday, surrounding Crawford with love in an effort to highlight her milestone. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the nursing home was able to gather celebrants safely, with everyone wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
A few of Crawford’s loved ones were able to join in on the special occasion and share their favorite things about her.
“She’s just always so level-headed and always the same. She doesn’t worry about things like we all do," Dorothy's sister-in-law, Mary Crawford, said. "I think that might be her secret to longevity.”