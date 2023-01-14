Princess tea party

Rapunzel, Belle and Cinderella participate in story time with the newest princesses of St. Joseph

 By Riley Funk News-Press NOW

Parents and relatives were witnesses to the coronation of the newest princesses of St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon. 

Each princess was dressed up in their gowns and were accompanied by both parents and grandparent to a tea party with princesses Rapunzel, Belle and Cinderella.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.