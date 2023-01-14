top story St. Joseph welcomes new princesses on Saturday By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jan 14, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rapunzel, Belle and Cinderella participate in story time with the newest princesses of St. Joseph By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parents and relatives were witnesses to the coronation of the newest princesses of St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon. Each princess was dressed up in their gowns and were accompanied by both parents and grandparent to a tea party with princesses Rapunzel, Belle and Cinderella.The three of them gave out hugs, took photos, led a sing-along and hosted story time with the children. After, each of the children were coronated and given a princess tiara to take home. This is the second year that the Ruby Theater has played host. There were two sessions for the tea party on Saturday. Sandy Burg, executive director of the Robidoux Resident Theater said that the first session of the event had a really great turnout. "We wanted to give the full experience of something local, that was budget friendly," Burg said. "We had a really great turnout. Many of the princesses spoke with News-Press NOW about their experience. Princess Bristol said one of the characteristics that makes a good princess. "Being kind," Bristol said. Princess Myla said there is one thing about being a princess that is her favorite. "Wearing a dress," Myla said. Princess Harper said that it is really nice being a princess."You live in a castle and have princess sisters," Harper said. "You have royal food to eat and the princesses are beautiful."Burg said that they hope to do this again sometime in August. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Princess Myla Heraldry Photography Cinema Clothing Harper Bristol Parents Rapunzel Sandy Burg Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +14 National News As tornados hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container +15 Regional News Georgia celebrates back-to-back titles with another parade +13 Sports Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow More Regional News → National News +7 World News Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government +11 World News China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed +2 National News Rocket debris found again in Moldova, from war next door More National News → 0:40 Warming trend for the next few days Updated 20 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
