Archaeologists believe they found evidence of the disease dating to civilizations 9,000 years ago, and what became known as “the white plague” caused 25% of all European deaths through the 1800s.
St. Joseph thought it discovered a good way to handle patients with tuberculosis about 90 years ago.
The Sunnyslope Isolation Hospital, which stood at 3325 S. 11th St., a little south of the current LifeLine Foods plant, came into existence with a mission to house and treat those visited by a contagion.
This facility opened for tubercular patients in January 1932, but this part of Sunnyslope would become, as one newspaper analysis put it, “St. Joseph’s biggest headache,” and barely a trace of the hospital can be found today.
“It was always kind of hidden from the road down there,” said Bob Slater, a longtime St. Joseph resident who remembers the facility but not much about its appearance. “I had never been inside the building. I don’t know how many visitors it had because of the nature of the hospital.”
With the coronavirus, most talk of isolation involves sheltering at home, physical distancing at a remove from others who might be carriers.
In the early decades of the 20th century, quarantine practices with a disease like tuberculosis (caused by a bacterium as opposed to a virus that causes COVID-19) meant transfer to a facility like Sunnyslope.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States had 115 sanatoriums in 1904 capable of treating about 8,000 patients. By 1953, the nation had 839 sanatoriums for service to roughly 136,000 patients.
In April 1922, city voters approved $195,000 in bonds for construction of the hospital on 25 acres along South 11th Street, then just inside the St. Joseph corporate boundary. The building permit, issued in 1925, led to its opening on Feb. 11, 1928.
Later that year, the city took bids for a new tuberculosis center to be located just southeast of the main building. The two-story structure would be 75 feet long by 29 feet wide.
“If you had some communicable disease, rather than treat you at Methodist or Sisters (hospitals), they sent you down to Sunnyslope,” Slater said. “Whatever the disease was, it was a place for isolation.”
This new building would be known as “the pavilion.” The city and Buchanan County entered into an agreement for cost-sharing.
“The conclusion was reached that the county only is responsible for the care of indigents with tuberculosis. That was the basis for working out the present plans,” Dr. Louis C. Bauman, president of the local Board of Health, said at the time.
“The city does reciprocate, however, and pays all expenses in cases of local contagious diseases at the hospital if patients are not able to pay.”
In the coming few years, Sunnyslope would take in patients from a number of contagions, including scarlet fever and a measles outbreak in 1933. But medical advice shifted on tuberculosis, a greater separation of patients called for, and the pavilion fell into disuse.
This newspaper ran an article in 1938 saying the pavilion showed signs of decay and had become “a trysting place for owls.”
The main building continued to serve the city, including with the isolation of 57 polio patients between 1937 and 1946.
Sunnyslope closed to patients on Feb. 28, 1950, those with contagious diseases being transferred to a special unit at Missouri Methodist Hospital.
Clifton Hibbs of St. Joseph, during his years working for Meierhoffer Funeral Home, remembers going to the facility in 1965 or later, long after the main building had been leased to a private party to operate as a nursing home.
“The other embalmers, that were World War II guys, that age, they talked about it being a depressing area. Of course, being an isolation area, it would be,” he said. “They didn’t like to go to it, and you can understand why.”
He added, “As best I can remember, it was a pretty-well rundown place.”
The building lasted until the 1970s, and the city put the property up for sale after human vandals and invading birds had already done their worst to the former hospital.