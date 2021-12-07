St. Joseph third tax-friendliest city for seniors in Missouri

A new report shows St. Joseph ranks No. 3 in tax friendliness for retirees in the state of Missouri.
The study published by SmartAsset uses variables such as property tax rates, sales tax and fuel tax paid annually, as well as several other measurements. The study is based on a hypothetical retiree who would receive $50,000 broken down into $15,000 in social security benefits, $10,000 from a private pension, $10,000 in wages and $15,000 from a retirement savings account.
“This study in particular provides a city-by-city look at the places where retirees can potentially spend the least amount of money on taxes, which, in turn, can mean more available funds for other necessities like food, housing and medical care needs,” said Mark LoCastro, SmartAsset spokesperson.
The average age for retirement has grown from 62 to 64 years old since the 1990s, making it increasingly easier for those 50 years and older to plan for retirement.
“Everyone’s financial situation is going to be unique. We actually developed an article on this exact topic, which should help soon-to-be retirees better understand what steps you need to take with your finances to achieve this goal,” LoCastro said.
Outside of the subject of tax friendliness, health care becomes a financial factor for seniors as they age, and according to an October report from MedicareGuide, Missouri ranks in the bottom half at No. 33 in elderly health care based on cost, quality and access.
St. Joseph’s tax-friendliest index score based on the Smart Asset report was 44.03. St. Robert, Missouri, was ranked the No. 1 tax-friendliest city for seniors, according to the index, at a score of 46.35.
