The Allied Arts Council announced it will hold its seventh annual St. Joseph Sculpture Walk on Thursday, June 25.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the traditional opening reception is canceled for the event, but the council is offering a responsible social distancing tour.
The council is hosting two tours at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 25. For the safety of everyone, the number of people for each tour is limited. To participate, register by calling the Arts Council office at 816-233-0231 or sign up at sculpturewalktour.eventbrite.com.
The Sculpture Walk is a year-long exhibit of juried, outdoor sculptures in Downtown St. Joseph. This year’s 17 sculptures feature works of art by artists from across North America. Residents are encouraged to vote for their favorite sculpture by completing the ballot found in the brochure and dropping it in one of the ballot boxes Downtown or leaving it at the Allied Arts Council office.