Administrators at the St. Joseph School District volunteered at Second Harvest Community Food Bank on Monday afternoon by preparing boxes specifically for senior citizens in the greater St. Joseph area who are food insecure.
Volunteer Coordinator at Second Harvest Andrew Foster helped organize the school officials to work the line. He also shared some important facts about who the food bank helps.
“Last year, we were privileged to distribute about 8.6 million pounds of food to those (who are) hungry in our communities,” Foster said.
Second Harvest has a special relationship with the schools in the 19 county coverage area inside Northwest Missouri. Two programs specifically: Campus Cupboards and Backpack Buddies.
Campus cupboards are food pantries located inside middle schools and high schools. Students can select food not only for themselves, but also their families. Seventeen thousand pounds of food went through those cupboards last year.
Backpack Buddies is the elementary school equivalent. There are nearly 4,000 children who take food home with them on Fridays.
Gabe Edgard, SJSD assistant superintendent, helped organize the volunteer effort.
“When you’re a school district like ours that has 70 percent free and reduced lunch, whenever those students — (kindergarten) through (sixth grade) — take that stuff home on Friday that might be the best meal that they have until they come back Monday,” Edgar said.
The administrators were putting together boxes for senior citizens in the greater St. Joseph area who are food insecure. The boxes weigh around 40 pounds each and include milk, juice, cereal, fruits, vegetables and meat.
“We’re very thankful for the St. Joe schools and our partnership with them,” Foster said. “We have a lot of student groups that come from the schools and volunteer here, so it’s only fitting to have some of the administrators here.”
Individuals or groups interested in volunteering at Second Harvest can go to www.shcfb.com to find out more.
“It’s a good experience and it’s an eye opening experience,” Edgar said. “It’s a good opportunity and I would recommend it.”