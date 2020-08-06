When the St. Joseph School District opens up for those selecting in-person education, all students who don't have pre-existing conditions will be required to wear masks.
Maria Burnham, the district's coordinator of health services, suggests families and kids start practicing wearing masks now so they are prepared to be comfortable wearing them when school starts.
Burnham suggests kids label the front side of their cloth masks and put initials on them while grabbing them only by the ear loops. She said those who have pre-existing conditions or who are unable to wear a mask will not be required to wear them, which is why adults wearing masks properly and social distancing is important.
"The mask is just one part one part of the puzzle," Burnham said. "It's wearing your mask, maintaining your social distance as much as you possibly can, washing your hands, staying home when you are sick, that is huge."
Burnham said the district will have more information available about the policy for kids staying home when sick soon.
Masks will not be required when students are outside. Burnham also said times where students can distance and take their masks off will be implemented as she knows it will be an adjustment for kids to wear their masks all day.
"It's gonna be a busy year but we know that it's difficult for little ones to keep the mask on," Burnham said.
Along with recess Burnham said there will be opportunities for kids to be socially distant and working in the classroom where they will be able to take their masks off as well as when they are eating at lunch.