The St. Joseph School District is set to make up some hours after snow and ice blanketed the area, prompting the district as well as other institutions in the area to cancel classes on Thursday.
Of note, the district no longer operates on snow “days,” but instead hours as a result of Senate Bill 743 signed by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018. As a result, school districts are required to schedule 1,044 hours with no minimum number of required days.
Due to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV and hosting a parade on Feb. 5, the district canceled classes to allow for teachers, staff and students to participate in the festivities.
“There’s maybe 15 minutes left, but we’re not gonna have a 15-minute snow day,” Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said following the decision to cancel classes for the Chiefs parade last week. “So we’re pretty much at the point where anything from here on out, we would have to start to evaluate and make (those hours) up.”
The district’s academic calendar currently lists May 18 as a potential make-up day for the SJSD. However, administration informed News-Press NOW that that date is not set in stone, and the district will continue to explore other options to make up the hours missed.
Tacking on hours to the end of a school day is a possibility.
During the 2018-2019 school year, the St. Joseph School District used nine snow days, going over the five that were built into the academic calendar. The district didn’t see a full week of school from December 2018 into late February 2019.