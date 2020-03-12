A St. Joseph Police officer walked the halls of Spring Garden MIddle School on Thursday, interacting with students as they got to their next class.
Officer Chris Davis and Officer Wyatt Laipple are two new school resource officer who started in January.
This is part of the levy that was passed in 2019 that also includes security upgrades throughout the district, such as new entryways, doors and security cameras.
The school district has partnered with the St. Joseph Police Department to staff schools with resource officers.
"Right now, we have one at all three of our high schools, we now have two at two middle schools, Truman and Spring Garden. We have one at the Webster Alternative Center, and then we have one who rotates throughout the different elementary schools in the district," Dr. Robert Sigrist, director of Student Services with the school district, said. "We also have a partnership with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and we have a deputy who is at Ellison full time since it's actually outside of city limits."
A big part of being a school resource officer is building a relationship with students to help them feel comfortable with officers now and later in life.
"A lot of it is mentoring, which is a lot different than most police work because I want the kids to see me as an ally, as well as a safety measure in the school," Davis said.
In the short time of being a school resource officer, Laipple said he can see a difference in the students and school.
"I can absolutely see a difference in the school from the time I started till now, with relationships with the students, and them coming to me with issues that they're having. You can see a big difference in the school with how schools going and how the students are interacting with me. That's a great positive thing," Laipple said.