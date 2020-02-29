With the first St. Joseph Restaurant Week coming to a close, local business owners were generally happy with the turnout and are looking forward to the event in the upcoming year.
Whitney Lohenig, owner of Adams Bar and Grill, said they had a mix of usual customers coming in for restaurant week as well as new ones. She said it was a better turnout than she was expecting and that it was good for her restaurant.
"I really do think that we timed it perfectly," Lohenig said "It's cold still and everyone's kind of just not sure they're going to be out ... it just happened to be great timing to get some folks in here. I think that it was perfect."
Restaurant owners also suggested that they believed there could be a continued expansion on ideas going into the next years.
"I think overall it went pretty well," Amber McKnight, owner of Frederick Inn Steakhouse said. "In Kansas City, I know they do like a $15 menu and a $35 menu for every restaurant, something like that I think could be more enticing to customers," McKnight said.
Steven Margulies, owner of Pappy's Grill and Pub, said he was reluctant to participate in St. Joseph Restaurant Week at first because he did not know if the gain would be worth the effort. He eventually let his wife set it up and was glad he did. Pappy's created a unique special menu for St. Joseph Restaurant Week, something Margulies said was very well received by customers
"It seemed to be a lot of work, and I didn't know that it was worthwhile or profitable," Margulies said. "My wife was pretty insistent that we do it, so I said, 'If you want to do it, we will do it.' And it proved to be a tremendous success."
Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce, was happy with the event and said he believed the event could expand to add more restaurants in the coming years.
"The week went really well, other than the fact that I probably gained a few pounds going to some of the restaurants in the community," Lilly said. "We really wanted to encourage people in St. Joseph to get out and see some of the unique restaurants that we have here."