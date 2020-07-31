Numerous residents of Kansas City and three of St. Joseph were named in an unsealed federal indictment Friday.
Amanda Leigh Watson, 33, Phillip Tra Joseph Hoyt, 43, and Christapher Dean Parton, 31, all of St. Joseph, face allegations of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine, based on an average street price of $8,000 per kilogram of methamphetamine.
Hoyt is already in custody in unrelated charges. Watson was arrested with others on Friday. Eleven people were arrested on Friday, but the indictment names a total of 25 total people.
The indictment alleges participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Jan. 1, 2017, to July 21, 2020. According to the indictment, conspirators received $4,160,000 in exchange for the unlawful distribution of more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine, based on an average street price of $8,000 per kilogram of methamphetamine.
All of the defendants are also charged with participating in a money-laundering conspiracy during that time to use drug sale proceeds to promote the drug-trafficking conspiracy and to conceal the proceeds of that drug-trafficking conspiracy.