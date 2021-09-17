Byron Myers, a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, has been elected to the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers State Board.
Myers is the president and CEO of Specialty Industries, a nonprofit that partners with businesses to provide flexible job opportunities to individuals with disabilities and builds community. It has been in business in St. Joseph for more than 50 years.
The association advocates for employment opportunities, trainings, education and awareness surrounding Missourians with disabilities. It represents 90 Missouri businesses, and Myers said Specialty Industries, which employs around 100 people with disabilities, is an example to other workshops.
“It is a wonderful opportunity that I was proud to accept,” Myers said in a news release. “When a local resident is part of a state board, it is not only good for their organization ... it’s good for our city, and our community has much to share.”
Myers will be representing twelve counties in Northwest Missouri on the board. His term begins as of July 1, 2021, and will last three years.
Before taking on his role at Specialty Industries, Myers spent a great period of time working with people with disabilities through the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
