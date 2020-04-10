If you’ve driven down St. Joseph Avenue this week you might have seen the Easter Bunny taking pictures with families and waving at cars.
The pandemic has caused the community to come together in more ways than one, including one resident taking on the role of Peter Cottontail.
“Since everyone can’t go to the mall and see the Easter Bunny, and I know a lot of people want to see the Easter Bunny, I figured I’d just set up on the front porch and let them come and take their pictures with the Easter Bunny and visit for a little bit with social distancing, of course,” Scott Hoover, said.
His family helped put together the Easter decorations that can be seen in the front lawn to add to the holiday magic.
“My daughter and I made those this year, we didn’t have any outside decorations. So we decided that we would make some, so I cut out the wood for the shape we needed and she did all the designing and painting,” Hoover said.
His father also helped make the Easter Bunny chair as well.
Hoover is known for another major holiday role in the community — he has portrayed Santa Claus for 30 years.
Many people tried to get Hoover to do the Easter Bunny for years, but it took some thought to make the character truly come to life.
“I just wasn’t into the Easter Bunny because Santa Claus talks to kids. That’s how you get them to come up and visit with you and all, and the Easter Bunny just kind of sat there,” Hoover said. “So I decided that the Easter Bunny needs to talk and kids seem to respond a little better to the Easter Bunny when he talks to them.”
Hoover has held the role of Easter Bunny for the past two to three years for the Easter egg hunt at Museum Hill and he plans to keep reprising the role in future years.
“To me, just like Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny is the same way. You have to be a kid at heart because that makes it more fun for the kids and you have to believe that that’s who you are when you put on that suit,” Hoover said.
You can still visit the Easter Bunny Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Magnolia and St. Joseph avenues.