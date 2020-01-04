The St. Joseph Rec Center saw a spike in memberships after the turn of a new year, and a city official said that’s no coincidence.
According to Parks Director Chuck Kempf, the fitness center inside the Rec Center is a low pressure environment to get started on a new routine.
“Our business always picks up when we get resolutions and everybody wants to do a little more physical activity,” Kempf said. “
Kempf added that patrons of the Rec Center can purchase personal training sessions, or they can set up their own program.
He said as the public option for a gym, the city hopes to appeal to a wide variety of business. In addition to use of the fitness center, Kempf said patrons have access to the building’s gymnasiums and walking track.
“I think part of what sets us apart is the price point,” Kempf said. “I don’t think we’re the cheapest but we do have a good price. And we don’t have contracts so you can actually just join for 30 days and cancel if you don’t want to be a member next month.”
Kempf said people who are looking for more information about the center can call the city, or head online to the Rec Center’s website at www.stjoemo.info/249/REC-Center.