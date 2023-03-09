Brett Esely sits down with Charles Christian to discuss exciting events and changes in local sports, including the forthcoming NCAA Div. 2 basketball tournament coming to St. Joseph's Civic Arena. | Read more: https://newspressnow.com
News-Press NOW
Sports Commission director Brett Esely talks about hosting a basketball national championship in St. Joseph.
For St. Joseph, sports are bringing the community together while also garnering positive national attention to the city.
"It's a big deal when you can host an NCAA event, let alone a national championship," Sports Commission director Brett Esely said.
Teams will begin arriving in St. Joseph for the NCAA Division II Women's Elite 8 on March 18. Esely noted that many things have changed since St. Joseph last hosted an NCAA event like this 12 years ago. The most notable changes are the upgrades to the Downtown Civic Arena. This venue, Esely said, "has really transformed over the last 12 months."
"When fans go into Civic Arena in nine days, they're going to see a brand new scoreboard, brand new seats, a brand new court and brand new lighting," he said.
All of these additions will not only allow St. Joseph to make a good impression on the players, coaches and fans who will come to St. Joseph from all over the country, they will also make future national events more plausible for the arena.
Although Esely said the Sports Commission was a catalyst in these changes, much credit should go to the city. He said the city and the Hillyard companies worked together to bring the vision of an inviting venue to reality.
"If you haven't been in Civic Arena for a while, I think you're going to say 'Wow!' when you walk in," he said.
The NCAA Tournament will bring around $800,000 in economic impact for hotels along during that week to St. Joseph, Esely said.
Along with the NCAA Tournament, the eyes of the nation — especially national runners — will once again be on St. Joseph in the fall of 2023. St. Joseph is planning a marathon. The marathon, scheduled for Sept. 23, will be a certified "qualifier event" for the Boston Marathon. Because of the number of potentially interested runners locally and nationally, Esely said, "We look at this as a tourism event."
Esely continues to be involved with the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. Once the marathon course has been mapped out and completed, representatives from U.S. Track and Field will come and certify the course.
In the middle of these two events, coming in August of this year, the St. Joseph Sports Commission will announce its third annual Missouri Sports Hall of Fame class. Esely noted that the deadline to nominate someone for the 2023 class is April 15, although the commission accepts and considers nominations all year long. Those interested in nominating can go to https://stjomosports.com/, or go to the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau office to fill out a form in person.
