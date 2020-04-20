Police officers already face challenges every day, but the pandemic has created a few more challenges.
The St. Joseph community has stepped up and helped the Police Department and other first responders during this time.
“We’ve been fortunate to get some donations of some food that the officers have been able to get a meal here rather than having to go through a drive-thru,” Captain Jeff Wilson, with the St. Joseph Police Department, said.
They also have received free service on vehicles along with other free services.
Along with food donations and free services they also have received hand sanitizer from Rogers Pharmacy as well that has helped at the facilities.
“We’ve had some people step up, several different people have offered to make us masks,” Wilson said.
In fact, the Piece Corps Quilters Guild of St. Joseph made 200 masks for the Police Department this past weekend.
“We’re wearing masks when we’re in the facilities and most of the time, even out on the streets. So, when the decision was made to do that, masks became kind of a difficult thing for us to obtain,” Wilson said. “Making these masks for us is definitely taking a load off of our shoulders and making it easier for us to conduct our day-to-day operations.”
In a press release toward the beginning of the pandemic, the Police Department said officers would practice social distancing as much as they can, but sometimes it can be impossible.
“We are receiving, I would say by and large, a lot of cooperation when it comes to that and even a lot of understanding when we do come into contact with folks, but with the nature of our job, we sometimes are not able to maintain that social distance,” Wilson said. “So, our officers are taking every safety precaution that they can as for as protecting themselves with different types of protective equipment.”
Wilson said the department is in good shape when it comes donations at this time.