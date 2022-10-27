One local organization showed appreciation for a special group of caregivers through a unique medium — panini sandwiches.
The local chapter of Home Instead hosted its Panini Generation Drive-Thru on Thursday evening, bringing warm sandwiches into the hands and stomachs of participants. The theme of the event references the ”sandwich” or “panini” generation of caregivers, meaning adults who take care of their children and their own aging parents.
Deanna Utz, client care manager at Home Instead, said the goal of the event is to let caregivers that are struggling know that help is out there.
“People are struggling to try to provide (while) still having children at home themselves and then trying to provide care for their elders and for elderly parents,” Utz said. “It’s difficult because there’s a lot of guilt that comes with it, not feeling like they’re able to do both equally well ... it’s tough.”
Utz said that a lot of the care generally falls on women.
“They usually tend to be the more nurturers and caregivers. And now they’re still in careers. They have a family at home, and now they have parents to care for,” Utz said. “It’s a big stressor.”
Those that participated had the opportunity to eat either a salami or ham panini.
In a flyer from the event, the term panini generation stems from the idea that economic pressures, career demands and family responsibilities can make caregivers feel “like a panini, pressed between two hot grill plates.”
Utz said that those that require the most help are people in their 70s and 80s.
“Mom and Dad never want to admit that they need help ... being able to accept care has a price,” Utz said.
Home Instead provides resources all over the area including Richmond, Missouri, and Maryville, Missouri, as well as clients in Iowa.
Utz said that if there are those out there struggling with caregiving, there is hope.
“You are not alone,” Utz said. “There (are) help agencies out there that can provide the care that they need ... they’re doing great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.