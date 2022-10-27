Panini Generation Drive-Thru

Participants of the Panini Generation Drive-Thru enjoy a sandwich on Thursday.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

One local organization showed appreciation for a special group of caregivers through a unique medium — panini sandwiches.

The local chapter of Home Instead hosted its Panini Generation Drive-Thru on Thursday evening, bringing warm sandwiches into the hands and stomachs of participants. The theme of the event references the ”sandwich” or “panini” generation of caregivers, meaning adults who take care of their children and their own aging parents.

