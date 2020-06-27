Rocker Alice Cooper once belted out the lyrics, “School’s out for summer!”
Well, this summer, and every summer for the past nine years, Lanham Music in St. Joseph has offered a unique one-week summer school that would even make Alice Cooper proud: The School of Rock.
This one week music school is for kids in grades seven through 12 and is meant to introduce students to a wide variety of musical styles and genres, while helping them become more proficient on their instrument of choice.
It was the brainchild of Lanham Music’s owner, Aaron Old, who started it as a summer project to help boost instrument sales and foot traffic in the store when he was an employee over nine years ago.
Old says that it has grown every year, and they are up to five bands this year. They have tried to add new experiences for the students each year. Old said, “This is the first year we’re having everybody go into a recording studio.”
The movie of the same name came out in 2003 — before most of this school’s students were born. But the principle in the movie of making learning music fun and adventurous, still works.
Aaron Old remarks, “I think the idea of private lessons has been the same for such a long time, that sometimes it’s not quite as exciting. So, we’re looking for different things to supplement that.”
Instructor, and recent Missiouri Western State University music graduate Jarod Estrada, agrees. He notes, “The most fun part is when the students light up, or when they get a new song. It’s also fun when they’ve been practicing for awhile and they finally get it. They just light up!”
For students, this lesson experience allows them to learn teamwork, while learning to blend in with a group. Seventh-grader and aspiring singer Tayja said, “I really like working together, because you can see how well you work with other people.” And even though she is not sure if she wants to make a career as a singer, she add, “I think this will help make music an ongoing part of my life.”
All styles are welcome, too. Jackson, a senior, whose nickname is “Metal Jack,” said that he has felt welcome in the diverse group, even though his musical style is a bit different. And so is his appearance: He asked the band and the instructor if he could wear KISS-like full face make-up — and they agreed!
The St. Joseph School of Rock costs $150 for the week, and this year, it included a day in a recording studio (every student gets a copy of the recordings), along with a concert — complete with audience social distancing. It was certainly no ordinary recital, and Lanham Music said they have no intention of slowing down. They hope to have even more participation next summer, and they will continue to add special musical events and private lesson opportunities for kids, teens, and adults all year long.