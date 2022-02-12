Today’s newspaper will not be delivered. Due to a mechanical issue at our printing facility, we were unable to print today’s paper.
We appreciate your patience and thank you for being a St. Joseph News-Press subscriber. A digital replica of today’s paper (eEdition), as well as the most up-to-date information, are available on newspressnow.com.
As a courtesy, a credit for today's edition has been added to your account.
We apologize for this inconvenience.
Questions?
Call us at (816) 271-8600 with any questions related to your newspaper delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.