Galderma announces the appointment of Kelly (Meierhoffer) Heath as Vice President of U.S. Aesthetic Sales.
Heath has more than 18 years of progressive industry sales experience, including 13 years with Galderma. She began her Galderma career in sales for the Prescription business, coming over to the Aesthetics BU in 2014 as an Aesthetic Account Manager. She was recognized as Rookie of the Year (Inner Circle) in her first year and promoted to Regional Sales Manager in 2016.
Heath’s career with Galderma has included a lot of firsts – in January of 2020, she became the first Associate Director of Aesthetics, Commercial Strategy and Execution (ACE).
In that role, she led the National Aesthetic Inside Sales Team, resulting in sales of $6M+ and grew the teams through two successful salesforce expansions and the addition of an Inside Sales Manager.
She also launched the first ever Remote Sampling program in response to the global pandemic and was instrumental in supporting U.S. Sales to navigate the virtual launch of Restylane Kysse, one of the most successful launches in aesthetic history to date.
In the ACE role, Heath also led communication and strategy for Collaborations and Congresses and created the first ever Ax Compliance Counsel, while also acting as informal chief of staff among the Ax Sales Leadership team.
Heath becomes the first woman to be appointed Vice President of Sales within Galderma U.S., a distinction that few, if any, women have achieved across the entire U.S. Aesthetics industry.
Heath is the daughter of Michael and Ronda Meierhoffer of St. Joseph, Missouri. She is a graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph and the University of Missouri-Columbia. She and her husband, Ryan and their two children reside in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin.
