An errand to get the car washed turned into a miracle moment for a St. Joseph native half a word away from his hometown.
Eric Ransdell, a Central High School and University of Missouri alum, now lives in Chiang Mai, Thailand. He was walking home one day when he spotted something under a tree.
“I got closer and it was like, 'Oh my God, it’s a human face',” Ransdell said. “You know, it’s a baby.”
He called for help and the baby was taken to an area hospital. Ransdell took pictures of the baby, and those ended up in the local newspaper. Suddenly, the once-abandoned child, was reunited with her birth mother.
Ransdell is not fluent in Thai, so he requested the help of a friend. They were surprised by the news of the mother-baby reunification.
“And they said, ‘Oh, the mother’s shown up,’ and it was like, 'Seriously?'” said Ransdell said, as he was stunned that a mother would return for a baby she had presumably abandoned.
After talking to the mother, some questions were answered. The mother is from Myanmar, a country that borders Thailand. She and her mother had escaped the long, ongoing civil war.
“So she had come over with her mother, and she ended up moving into town. She got a job at the fabric market across the river from where our apartment is,” Ransdell said.
The young woman had become pregnant with a boyfriend. Not long after, he was called to return home to Myanmar, and before he could reconnect with her, the borders closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“And so what had happened was she had given birth to this child, by herself, with no assistance, and I guess had suffered a lot of blood loss and passed out,” Ransdell said. “And when she woke up, she said the baby wasn’t breathing.”
The mother presumed her newborn dead, Ransdell said, and was wandering around Shangmai in a state of distress. She had wanted to take the baby, dead in her eyes, to be cremated as part of her religion. How the baby ended up under the tree away from her mother is a question that hasn’t been answered.
Ransdell visited the hospital at least once a week until the mother was allowed to leave with her baby. Not wanting the child’s first ride to be in a taxi shared with strangers, Ransdell said he offered to take her home.
“I drove her back to where her mother lives,” Ransdell said. “It’s about 30 miles south of here, and it’s a garbage recycling center. They live in a (small) shack with no running water.”
The woman's mother, however, was thrilled to see her and welcome her new granddaughter home. Ransdell said she had already created a cot for the baby, and neighbors were coming around to see the little girl.
“That was when I thought, you know, why not set up this thing online on gogetfunding.com and see if I can’t at least raise a little money to help,” Ransdell said.
His story had a bigger impact than expected.
“I had a friend who’s a novelist in New York, and she shared it with some friends,” Ransdell said. “One of them is a Broadway actress, and she called me up and was dying to adopt it and was going to fly out here as soon as flights resumed.”
Ransdell explains his friend thought of it as her destiny, as fate, similar to how he felt compelled to help this newborn, even after she was reunited with her family.
“Everybody’s living through this horrible COVID crisis, and they’re stuck at home,” Ransdell said. “And then suddenly here’s this kind of strange but kind of wonderful bit of good news out of nowhere. This baby gets found, and then she gets reunited with her mother. It’s a really nice story.”
Ransdell explains, like many people, he found himself in a “Groundhog Day” situation during the pandemic, essentially living the same day over and over. However, this bit of good news changed not only his day, but his life.
“That day I was like, you know, at least I can tell my mom I did something completely different today,” said Ransdell, laughing. “I found a baby!”