A St. Joseph man was arrested Sunday for slashing tires on multiple vehicles, court documents filed in Buchanan County show.
Jacob Raczkowski, 20, is charged with felony property damage and resisting arrest.
According to a probable cause statement filed by St. Joseph Police Detective Jeremy Peters, Raczkowski was caught slashing multiple tires in and around the 1700 block of Olive Street in the early morning hours. He then lead police on a foot chase before being apprehended.
"If I had any ... friends I wouldn't have slashed all those tires," Raczkowski allegedly told the officers who arrested him.
Court documents indicate Raczkowski slashed the tires of "as many as" 20 different vehicles.
He appeared before Buchanan County Judge Rebecca Spencer on Tuesday, CaseNet records show, though a bond amount is not indicated. Raczkowski will next appear before Judge Spencer on April 28 for a preliminary hearing.