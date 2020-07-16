A St. Joseph man was taken into custody Thursday after a robbery was reported in Atchison, Kansas.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the robbery occurred following an incident involving Dakotah W. Penland, 24, of St. Joseph.
Officers shortly arrived after receiving word of an altercation and a subject running from the scene waving a gun in the air.
Wilson said the subsequent investigation determined that a 75-year-old male had stopped on Pawnee Road in rural Atchison County where Penland and a 24-year-old female were walking and gave them a ride into Atchison.
"It was in the area of Fourth and Kansas that the 75-year-old male stopped the truck," Wilson said. "It was at that point that Penland struck the 75-year-old male in the face with a handgun and took the victim’s keys to the truck."
The investigation also found that Penland and the female fled the area once a witness approached. Penland was taken into custody nearby, and the female was found shortly after the officers searched a nearby apartment complex.
Penland was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. The woman has not been charged.
The 75-year-old victim was examined for facial injuries but was not transported to a hospital.