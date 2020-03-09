A St. Joseph man was arrested Sunday following a police chase that began at the Rock Quarry Conservation area.
According to a probable cause statement filed by Andrew County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Rodgers, Micah Turner fled from police after an initial encounter when Turner's car was parked and Rodgers smelled marijuana.
After a chase that lasted about three miles, Turner was taken into custody.
Rodgers wrote in a probable cause statement that a 1-year-old was in the car at the time of the chase.
Turner is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of marijuana.
In an arrest warrant, a judge ordered him held on a $3,000 bond, at least $1,000 of which must be cash.
According to the probable cause statement, a female passenger in the car was also taken into custody.
Charges have not yet been filed against that person, according to court records.