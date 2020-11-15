As the holiday season nears, people all over are looking for different ways to help others, especially after the unexpected year they’ve had.
Yet another unexpected has entered the St. Joseph area but this one is expected to leave several feeling great. The Ashland United Methodist Church welcomed members of World Vision to their services this weekend, where the brand new “Beyond” experience was announced for the first time.
The “Beyond” experience is one where after you pay a minimum amount, you will be offered live connections all over the world where you can see how your money has helped those in need.
World Vision Director of Church Engagement Steve Spear was excited to announce the new program and hopes people see how important it is.
“Any challenges that we might be facing here with COVID here in the United States, magnify that multiple times,” Spear said. “The Beyond Experience is a monthly opportunity for people to be involved in different countries all over the world. So essentially, you’re in a different country each month of the year, and while you’re in that country, your gift is being used to bring some amazing solutions.”
Although there are somewhat similar programs, the launch of the “Beyond” program was one that several are happy to see.
Senior Pastor at Ashland UMC Doug Walter said that this is a chance to make a difference and the people have to take advantage of that.
“Being able to do that hands on kind of thing is just almost nonexistent today,” Walter said. “This opportunity is one that allows us through a virtual aspect to be hands on, and to connect. I can’t tell you how exciting and life changing I think this will be.”
Erik Heftye was out at the service because he’s worked with World Vision before and wanted to see what this new program had to offer.
“Something that seems impossible to you suddenly becomes possible.,” Heftye said. “World Vision gives you the confidence to go ahead and just take that leap of faith, and you just do it, and suddenly things work out and when you see it actually happen, it’s very powerful.”
Those who signed up today were given a free plant with their registration. The plant was to signify that they were helping the world grow into a better place.
More information can be found at https://www.worldvision.org/.