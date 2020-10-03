The St. Joseph Gun and Knife Show kicked off Saturday and will continue Sunday. Many of the booths include options for hunting, protection, security and much more.
The CEO of the St. Joseph Gun Show, Kevin Hummer, said they have options for anyone interested.
“One of the things we have at the St. Joe gun show is that we have guns, ammunition, rifles, archery items, binoculars, scopes — you know, a lot of ammunition. If someone’s needing ammo this is the place to come,” Hummer said.
He added that there is a group of new booths focusing on the protection for women.
“And we also have something for the women here. So in case they want to feel more secure, feel more prepared if there’s a problem, we have two or three dealers that just help out women be prepared for difficulties,” Hummer said.
Mary Millard worked a booth for her daughter's company, Be Safe Girl, which specializes in other types of devices that can help women feel more comfortable.
“We have safety devices for women — and men as well. And it’s an alternative to guns. So we have different key chains — we have stun guns, pepper sprays, it’s whatever you’re most comfortable with. As a woman, you have to be comfortable with an item before you use it,” Millard said.
One of their most popular items is a stun gun. The one they carry has extra features not usually offered, including a wrist band that will make the device inactive when detached.
“I’ve sold a lot of my knives, but I’ve sold most of my stun guns. They are my ladies choice — premier stun guns. It’s a 3-in-1 stun gun — it has a flash light, an audible alarm as well as a stun. And it has a safety feature that no other stun guns have so they can’t turn around and use it on you,” Millard said.
Those and many more items and attractions can be found at the St. Joseph Gun and Knife Show.
“Come down here check out the gun show. We have Murphy’s BBQ catering here, which is fantastic. ... And, you know, come down here and see all the dealers that we have from around the middle of the country.”
The show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the Civic Arena in Downtown St. Joseph.