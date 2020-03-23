The Golf Club of St. Joseph, located at 6480 U.S. Highway 169, is under new ownership and is now the Copper Hill Golf Club.
April Kendall and her husband looked at the property in October and decided it was what they were looking for. They became the official owners in January. The Golf Club closed in November and opened March 7 under the new name.
A variety of renovations have taken place since the closing, and a few are still being worked on. Copper Hill is located at 6480 U.S. Highway 169.
“Our goals were to update it and bring it back to life,” Kendall said.
The driving range, mini golf and course are all in the renovation process. Kendall wants to make the course more challenging with more obstacles. The clubhouse is completely re-done with new merchandise and some exterior sidewalk renovations to make everything accessible.
The driving range will include heaters and a roof for more use throughout the year.
“We’ll also put in all new batting cages, a whole new system ready to go so everybody can come out and utilize it again,” Kendall said.
Two completely new additions are a wine bar and small event center. The clubhouse will offer a full-service bar and evening wine tastings until the wine bar is open.
“Our goal is to have the wine bar open early summer,” Kendall said. “It’ll have a full-service bar, tastings and we’ll have a private tasting room.”
Kendall believes all of the new additions are aspects the St. Joseph community needs and hopes families can take advantage of the amenities.
“We wanted something for everyone in the family, young and old, to come all in once place and have a great time,” Kendall said.
Kendall said the club has received positive feedback from the community and people are excited to see the updates it’s needed for a long time.
“It’s been nonstop for the last two months on everything, and seeing people come in and receiving the nice compliments has been the best part,” Kendall said.
Once all of the updates on the property are finished, Kendall said plans are to have a grand reopening towards the end of March.