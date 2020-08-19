Odra Bradley, better known as “Brad” turned 100 years old on Wednesday, August 19. He credits his longevity to following three simple rules.
“Number one, you got to obey all of God’s laws. Number two, you got to obey all of man’s laws. Number three, you got to obey all of Bradley’s laws.”
The third one being the morals his parents instilled in him; get an education, get in the system and change the rules.
Inside his apartment at Country Squire all of the tables are filled to the brim with birthday cards. As you can imagine, he’s met quite a few people on his journey to the centenarian club.
He grew up in Macon, Missouri, which at that time had a population size of around 1,500.
During World War II, he joined the army and went to Europe.
After his service, he became an educator. He was the first black principal at Omaha Technical High School, and shortly thereafter, he gained his doctorate in education.
Race has played a factor on his life, but before elementary school, he wasn’t really aware of it.
“Mom pulled me aside and said, ‘Now, you cannot go to school with these friends of yours, these white friends, because you’re colored,’ and I said, ‘What’s colored, Mom?’” Bradley said.
Bradley’s parents wanted their 10 children to get their high school diploma, and it wouldn’t be easy. The nearest high school they could attend was 26 miles away in Moberly, Missouri. And although it was challenging to live away from home, the end result was a diploma.
That set Brad Bradley on the right path.
“Mama said, ‘Get all the education you can get. Never stop getting education,’” Bradley said. “She said, ‘They can’t take that away from you.’”
During World War II, Bradley was responsible for transferring disabled vehicles on the battlefields to the depot for repairs.
After the war, he continued his education, and Uncle Sam helped pay for some of the way.
Although after obtaining his bachelors degree, there were times he couldn’t find work, but luckily he had brothers to rely on helping him to find a wage.
Bradley endured through the challenges and eventually became the first black principal at Omaha Technical High School in 1971, a job he held for 13 years and initially kept because of his ability to bridge the gap when white students stopped attending.
Bradley knocked on doors, changed perceptions and also the curriculum. Students were allowed to graduate faster if they had the desire to do so, according to Sonny Collins, his step-son.
“He started with 700 students, primarily black, and then he had like 2,000 (students), the majority of the new ones being white,” Collins said.
“It took three years to do that,” Bradley added.