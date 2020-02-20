The St. Joseph Fire Department and American Red Cross hit the streets on Wednesday to go door-to-door checking on residents’ concerns about house fires and installing smoke alarms.
They visited the 2200 block of Felix Street, where there have been numerous fires in the past couple of months.
Mindy Andrasevits, fire inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department, explained the program.
“This is a collaboration between the Fire Department and the Red Cross, and it’s called ‘After the Fire Neighborhood Sweep.’ So, we like to visit neighborhoods where we’ve had recent structure fire or a fire scare,” Andrasevits said.
Along with starting a conversation about fire safety and reducing structure fires, they also offer free installation of smoke alarms.
“Our main focus is to just check and make sure they have working smoke alarms,” Andrasevits said. “Smoke detectors with 9-volt batteries need to be changed every two years and the units themselves have a lifespan of 10 years and need to be completely replaced.”
There were around six smoke alarms replaced during the outing and a few residents made appointments for installations on a later date.
The batteries in the smoke alarms from the Red Cross are 10-year lithium batteries that do not need to be replaced every year.
Andrasevits said they try to do this often and find the program helps fire crews as well as residents.
“Our first plan was to visit the neighborhoods immediately within 48 hours after a fire, but unfortunately, with the number of fires we have, it’s just too hard to do that,” Andrasevits said. “So, the Red Cross and Fire Department decided every Wednesday if there are a lot of fires happening, or maybe one Wednesday a month, but kind of make it on a certain day we can all get together.”
To have a smoke alarm replaced, contact the Red Cross at 816-385-5955.