From Chiefs’ Training Camp at Missouri Western State University to the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade in Downtown Kansas City, some St. Joseph fans followed the Chiefs throughout their Super Bowl championship season.
Bode Middle School teacher Dan McCamy his family attended the victory parade on Wednesday morning, heading out of St. Joseph shortly after 6 a.m. to beat the crowds. McCamy said he had no doubt in his mind that he would be present for another historic Kansas City moment.
“We participated in the Royals parade a few years ago, actually,” McCamy said. “We felt fairly obligated to try to make it to this one as well, and conveniently enough, they canceled school this time around and decided that Monday afternoon.”
While McCamy and his family were eager to see popular players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, they also were eager to see a familiar face in the parade.
“I actually will probably be looking for the special teams coordinator, Dave Toab, more than anybody, just because he was my position coach when I played football down at Mizzou, so I got a personal connection with him,” McCamy said, later updating that he had seen his former coach holding the Lombardi Trophy as he passed by.
Another fan from St. Joseph, Blaine Logan, had brought his family to Kansas City the night before to ensure a spot near Union Station where the rally at the end of the parade took place.
“I wouldn't have missed it for the world; I've been a Chiefs fan my entire life,” Logan said. “I'm 48 years old, and I've been through thick and thin and heartbreak. They broke my heart a million times, but not this year.”
Logan said he had no regrets about going to the parade, praising Kansas City for its atmosphere during the crowded event.
“Nobody got into fights, no nothing; everybody loving each other and having a good time,” Logan said. “The fans in this town are phenomenal, just for baseball, football; we got the soccer team across the river. I mean, it’s just a great, great sports town.”
Both families are sure to have plenty of photos and memories of the experience to share with the fans back in St. Joseph who weren’t able to make it to the parade.